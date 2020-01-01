Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader who he described as “a man of his word.” Earlier in the day, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un said, according to North Korean state media, that he will continue to develop […]
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea. According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant...