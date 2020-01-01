Global  

Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a good relationship with the North Korean leader who he described as “a man of his word.” Earlier in the day, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un said, according to North Korean state media, that he will continue to develop […]
News video: Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea

Kim Jong Un Says US Must End Hostile Policy Against North Korea 00:32

 North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said there “will never” be denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. Jong Un said it won’t happen if the U.S. “persists in its hostile policy towards” Korea. According to CNN, Jong Un said the country’s security will be guaranteed by staying on constant...

Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift' [Video]Trump Admin: US Will 'Express Disappointment' If North Korea Sends 'Christmas Gift'

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has promised a "Christmas gift" to the US if sanctions aren't lifted. According to CNN, the Trump Administration interprets the statement to mean a weapons test. No..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

U.S. envoy brushes off North Korea's deadline [Video]U.S. envoy brushes off North Korea's deadline

U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, urged Pyongyang on Monday to return offers of talks, dismissing leader Kim Jong Un's year-end deadline. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans Say in New Poll

Donald Trump Is 'Greatest Threat to World Peace,' Ahead of Putin and Kim Jong Un, Germans Say in New PollGermans perceive President Donald Trump as a greater threat to world peace than other top world leaders, according to a new survey from YouGov. The poll,...
WorldNews

Kim Jong-un threatens world with 'new strategic weapon' as he warns US and Trump of 'helpless suffering' in New Year address

Kim Jong-un has said he is planning a "new strategic weapon" in a New Year address that saw him rail against the US and Trump.
Independent


littlebitgood

joanne miller RT @Mediaite: Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’ https://t.co/y3JvxzBSBD 37 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News President Donald Trump dismissed threats from North Korea on New Year’s Eve, noting that he has a good relationship… https://t.co/YXPwWZX0tp 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump (Again) Dismisses Threats From Kim Jong Un: ‘He Likes Me, I Like Him, We Get Along’ https://t.co/y3JvxzBSBD 1 hour ago

