Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

BTS Ring In 2020 With Purple Confetti During 'New Year's Rockin' Eve 2020' in NYC

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Confetti rains down on BTS after their performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday night (December 31) in New York City. The guys - Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V – hit the stage with a lot of hype and excitement thanks to tons of their [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Preview!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Preview! 03:40

 Country Artist Jessie James Decker to reveal 1st POWERBALL Millionaire Of The Year

Recent related videos from verified sources

Russians celebrate New Year's Eve throughout the streets of St Petersburg [Video]Russians celebrate New Year's Eve throughout the streets of St Petersburg

Russians in the city of St Petersburg celebrated New Year's Eve 2019, lighting fireworks throughout the streets.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

New Year's celebrations held at iconic Times Square, New York [Video]New Year's celebrations held at iconic Times Square, New York

The iconic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball dropped on January 1, 2019 as revellers cheered amidst falling confetti in New York City. New York City Police officers were later seen patrolling the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lucy Hale Shares Pics With BTS & Post Malone at New Year's Rockin' Eve in NYC

Lucy Hale did amazing as co-host on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 tonight! In previous years, the 30-year-old Katy Keene star...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.com

Post Malone Rings In 2020 in NYC With A Hug From BTS!

Post Malone gets in on a big group hug with BTS during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday night (December 31) in New...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reikoHCHS34

Rachel Young RT @justjaredjr: We have SO MANY PICS from @BTS_twt's performance on #RockinEve! #RockinEve BTS https://t.co/1CYdLuzjZO 3 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. We have SO MANY PICS from @BTS_twt's performance on #RockinEve! #RockinEve BTS https://t.co/1CYdLuzjZO 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.