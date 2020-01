Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The year 2019 was indeed a special one for Priyanka Chopra, be it having her wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds or sharing screen-space with her husband in his hit song, to her contribution in Unicef and what not! Priyanka, on the first day of the new year, shared a video recalling all her milestones in the year that has gone by. πŸ‘“ View full article