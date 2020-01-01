Global  

Post Malone Rings In 2020 in NYC With A Hug From BTS!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Post Malone gets in on a big group hug with BTS during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday night (December 31) in New York City. After performing on the main stage, the 24-year-old musician waited for the crystal ball to drop alongside the K-pop-group and after seeing their group [...]
