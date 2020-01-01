Global  

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Ring In 2020 on NBC's New Year's Eve Celebration

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani rocks a dazzling outfit for her performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 event from Hollywood on Tuesday night (December 31). The 50-year-old songstress hit the stage and performed her hit song, “Sweet Escape” for the annual event, just hours ahead of the new year. Later on, Gwen‘s boyfriend and fellow musician Blake [...]
Ringing In The New Year In NYC

Ringing In The New Year In NYC

 As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...

The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled..

