Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Ring In 2020 on NBC's New Year's Eve Celebration
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Gwen Stefani rocks a dazzling outfit for her performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 event from Hollywood on Tuesday night (December 31). The 50-year-old songstress hit the stage and performed her hit song, “Sweet Escape” for the annual event, just hours ahead of the new year. Later on, Gwen‘s boyfriend and fellow musician Blake [...]
As 2019 winds down, the final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Hundreds of thousands of spectators will travel from near and far to score a front row seat, and roughly one billion people are expected to watch around the world. CBS2's Reena Roy has the...
NBC is hosting a star-studded New Year's Eve 2020 broadcast! Carson Daly will return to host live from the heart of Times Square alongside new co-host Julianne...
Police in New York City have tightened security after a recent string of attacks against Jews. Officials say they can handle that and New Year’s Eve security,... CBS News Also reported by •Grimsby Telegraph
