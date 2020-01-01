Global  

What Not To Wear's Stacy London Reveals She Fell 'Truly in Love' With First Girlfriend Cat Yesbak

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Former What Not To Wear host Stacy London has revealed that she’s been in a relationship with a woman for over a year in her latest Instagram. The 50-year-old fashion consultant opened up to fans on her feed about why she kept her first relationship with a woman out of the spotlight. “This 1st year [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

What Not to Wear host Stacy London comes out on New Year’s Eve and reveals ‘hot butch girlfriend’

What Not to Wear host Stacy London has revealed that she is in a “serious relationship” with a woman. The fashion TV host addressed her sexuality for the...
PinkNews

Stacy London Confirms Her "First Serious Relationship With a Woman" in Heartfelt Tribute

New year, new love. On Tuesday, Stacy London addressed some rumors about her relationship status that have been floating around the internet. The stylist and...
E! Online


