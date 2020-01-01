Global  

Lucy Hale Shares Pics With BTS & Post Malone at New Year's Rockin' Eve in NYC

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Lucy Hale did amazing as co-host on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 tonight! In previous years, the 30-year-old Katy Keene star hosted the event from New Orleans, but teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for the broadcast in Times Square. While watching the broadcast, one fan brought up a major flashback [...]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Preview!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Preview! 03:40

 Country Artist Jessie James Decker to reveal 1st POWERBALL Millionaire Of The Year

