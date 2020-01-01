Global  

Karan Johar steps into the new year with 'Good Newwz'

Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Karan Johar steps into the new year with 'Good Newwz'New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): As Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Good Newwz' is soon to reach the 100-crore mark, ace filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't contain his excitement as he posted a countdown of the box office collection on his social media handle on Wednesday.
News video: Warming up with a New Year's Good Luck Soup from Zoup!

Warming up with a New Year's Good Luck Soup from Zoup! 04:17

 Warming up with a New Year's Good Luck Soup from Zoup!

Recent related news from verified sources

Akshay, Kareena-starrer Good Newwz mints Rs 200 crore worldwide; Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good Newwz is continuing its dream run at the box office. The rom-com, directed by...
Mid-Day

'Good Newwz' becomes Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive film to mint Rs 100 crore

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Maintaining its winning streak at the box-office on New Year, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz'...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesBollywood Life

