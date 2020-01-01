Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is back-back. The hip-hop superstar has started 2020 off by returning to Instagram weeks after deactivating his account. On New Year’s Day, Meek reintroduced himself to IG by reactivating his page. Last month, Meek shocked fans by wiping his IG page clean after pregnancy rumors surfaced online. Meek Mill wants his […]



The post Meek Mill Celebrates 2020 By Returning To Instagram: “Happy New Years” appeared first on . Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is back-back. The hip-hop superstar has started 2020 off by returning to Instagram weeks after deactivating his account. On New Year’s Day, Meek reintroduced himself to IG by reactivating his page. Last month, Meek shocked fans by wiping his IG page clean after pregnancy rumors surfaced online. Meek Mill wants his […]The post Meek Mill Celebrates 2020 By Returning To Instagram: “Happy New Years” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

