On the Hunt for the Exact Moment When Tom Hanks Became a National Treasure

E! Online Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Tom Hanks has had nothing short of an illustrious film career, one that's going to be heartily celebrated with kind words from famous friends and movie clips galore at the 2020 Golden Globes...
