Deepika Padukone: Hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Hoping her cinematic voice can help bring about lasting change in how society perceives acid attack survivors, actor Deepika Padukone says her latest film Chhapaak should ideally be so impactful that there won't be need for another story on acid violence. After all, cinema is in itself such a powerful medium, Deepika told PTI...
News video: Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk 03:25

 Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.

Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar [Video]Chhapaak | No Rating Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak is based on a real life incident of acid attack violence and a survivor’s (Laxmi Aggarwal) story.

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack [Video]Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Deepika Padukone attends JNU students protest against campus attack

Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika Padukone


Watch Video: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh, fans at Mumbai Airport

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh, fans at Mumbai AirportDeepika Padukone decided to celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, in a unique way. The actress will be celebrating her birthday with acid attack survivors in...
