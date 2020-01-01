Deepika Padukone: Hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Hoping her cinematic voice can help bring about lasting change in how society perceives acid attack survivors, actor Deepika Padukone says her latest film Chhapaak should ideally be so impactful that there won't be need for another story on acid violence. After all, cinema is in itself such a powerful medium, Deepika told PTI...
Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired film.
Deepika Padukone decided to celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, in a unique way. The actress will be celebrating her birthday with acid attack survivors in... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •IndiaTimes •Khaleej Times
