Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Actress Nehha Pendse to tie the knot on January 5 with beau Shardul Bayas

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Actress Nehha Pendse to tie the knot on January 5 with beau Shardul BayasNehha Pendse, who is popular for her television stints in Hasratein, Bigg Boss 12, and films such as Daag: The Fire, Devdas, and Natsamrat, is all set to get married! The actress will be tying the knot with beau Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5, 2020, in Mumbai in a Maharashtrian wedding. 

According to a report in IANS,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse's pre-wedding functions begin

BollywoodLife was the first to break the news of Nehha Pendse getting hitched to her beau Shardul Byas on January 5. On her birthday the actress confirmed that...
Bollywood Life

Nehha Pendse set to marry man of her dreams

Actress Nehha Pendse is set to tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, whom she describes as the man of her dreams. Photos from the grahmukh pooja show that she...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Actress Nehha Pendse to tie the knot on January 5 with beau Shardul Bayas-450828 https://t.co/SQsOBZDgWo 4 hours ago

UiTV_Connect

UiTV Connect Actress Nehha Pendse is set to tie the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas, whom she describes as the man of her dreams… https://t.co/md6mqWHFtp 1 day ago

KishorTrvedi

You Are OK We Are OK Marriage of neha ,and reporters carried away!!! See "The actress will tie the know in the presence of close family… https://t.co/mPk5eaIm07 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.