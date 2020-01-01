Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rekha praises Ranveer Singh, says he truly inspires her

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
It's a momentous occasion when all the stars of Bollywood get together to celebrate their victories. The Star Screen Awards 2019 held recently in Mumbai was a star-studded event that saw some of the biggest names of Bollywood make a grand appearance. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranveer Singh BUYS Ladies Handbag For Deepika Padukone | Watch Video [Video]Ranveer Singh BUYS Ladies Handbag For Deepika Padukone | Watch Video

Ranveer Singh spotted shopping for ladies handbags as Deepika Padukone remains busy with Chhapaak promotions. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh CAMEO In Ranbir Alia's Brahmastra Movie [Video]Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh CAMEO In Ranbir Alia's Brahmastra Movie

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh CAMEO In Ranbir Alia's Brahmastra Movie

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published


Tweets about this

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Rekha praises Ranveer Singh, says he truly inspires her https://t.co/ezYLcJzNY5 https://t.co/8IyAufXuNu 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.