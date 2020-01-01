Rekha praises Ranveer Singh, says he truly inspires her

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

It's a momentous occasion when all the stars of Bollywood get together to celebrate their victories. The Star Screen Awards 2019 held recently in Mumbai was a star-studded event that saw some of the biggest names of Bollywood make a grand appearance. In attendance were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt,... 👓 View full article

