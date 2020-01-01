Wonder Woman, Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place 2, Tenet: 2020 international films
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () *Wonder Woman 1984*
*Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig*
*First release: June 5*
Following its highly acclaimed first edition, the Wonder Woman franchise returns with part two, with Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince. Patty Jenkins returns as director again for a film set in the mid-'80s, where the...
Thinking about seeing a movie this weekend, but are afraid it won't be worth your time or money? Well, we have you covered! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru,..