Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): American pop sensation Mariah Carey received a rude shock on the New Year's Eve when derogatory and expletive-filled tweets were posted from her official Twitter page after it got hacked.
News video: Eye On Entertainment: Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Hacked

 New Year's Eve got off to a rocky start for singer Mariah Carey who woke up from a nap only to find out that hackers had taken control of her Twitter account.

