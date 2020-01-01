Global  

Priyanka, Nick Jonas ring in New Year with a kiss

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while raising a toast.
Ayushmann, family at Nick Jonas gig, daughter grooves with Priyanka

Nassau, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is these days vacationing in the Bahamas with wife Tahira and his children -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka...
Sify

Nehha Pendse shares New Year's kiss with fiance Shardul

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress and "Bigg Boss 12" contestant Nehaa Pendse , who is soon going get hitched with her fiance Shardul Bayas, looked more loved-up than...
Sify


