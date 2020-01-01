'Ghost Stories': Sinister. Diabolic. Macabre. Wicked (IANS Review; Rating: * * * & 1/2)



Recent related news from verified sources Ghost Stories makers: Our friendship grows through these films Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee -- four influential new-age filmmakers of Bollywood with very different...

Sify 6 days ago



Karan Johar: 'Ghost Stories' will be a great community viewing experience Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has directed one of the four segments of the upcoming episodic Netflix film "Ghost Stories", says the horror...

Sify 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this