Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault case after death of accuser

Sify Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 1 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey has settled the sexual harassment case brought against him by an unnamed massage therapist who died earlier this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kevin Spacey Settles Los Angeles Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey Settles Los Angeles Lawsuit 00:39

 Kevin Spacey has settled a lawsuit with the estate of a man who had accused him of sexual assault, following the accuser's death in September.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47 [Video]Ari Behn, Norwegian Author and Kevin Spacey Accuser, Dead at 47

Behn, who was previously married to Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, died by suicide on Christmas Day.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Kevin Spacey Releases Bizarre Christmas Video For A Second Year [Video]Kevin Spacey Releases Bizarre Christmas Video For A Second Year

Spacey said he's had a pretty good year after a sex assault charge against him was dropped.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Case Filed by Masseur After Plaintiff's Death

The former 'House of Cards' actor has reached an undisclosed settlement with the estate administrators of the massage therapist who passed away earlier this...
AceShowbiz

Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault suit following accuser's death

Kevin Spacey has settled a lawsuit with the estate of a man who had accused him of sexual assault, following the accuser’s death in September.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dawnnevel

I Am Dawn RT @Chris_1791: Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault suit following accuser's death https://t.co/89oBj0SupR via @foxnews https://t.co/6iTbkn… 1 minute ago

DW_Belknap

Gen X RT @realDailyWire: Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit Following Accuser’s Death https://t.co/jEYblEG7H9 https://t.co/g3L0vqK8kr 9 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault suit following accuser's death https://t.co/zfetqScL06 https://t.co/ytRT6csOpS 10 minutes ago

DrMargenaXan

Margena A. Christian RT @thehill: Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault lawsuit following death of accuser https://t.co/Vym7WHhwDI https://t.co/ALp6zXKVxK 20 minutes ago

JohnSCatton1

John S. Catton RT @BonnieKranick: Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault suit following accuser's death https://t.co/toQfbbVdw7 Wonder why his accusers are… 29 minutes ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault suit following accuser's death https://t.co/fMYzPVdF1e Kevin Spacey settles se… https://t.co/pDDBNz3NMv 30 minutes ago

Kirk405

Amy🇺🇸 RT @intheMatrixxx: Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Accuser's Death https://t.co/DvWKp8gDPs via @thr 36 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Kevin Spacey settles sexual assault suit following accuser's death" https://t.co/te6JzDutIS https://t.co/vxfcuUlNLE 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.