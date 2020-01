Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna submitted his debut directorial film "The Last Color" as an entry for Best Feature Film at the Oscars this year, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has considered it eligible for a nomination. Which means the film stands a long shot at the coveted trophy.

Recent related news from verified sources Chef Vikas Khanna's directorial debut starring Neena Gupta makes it to Oscar race New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): 'The Last Color', the directorial debut of renowned chef Vikas Khanna, has made it to the race of Oscars as the film found a...

