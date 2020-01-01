Tran on challenges of bringing Carrie Fisher back onscreen for Star Wars
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Kelly Marie Tran, who hasn't reacted to the row around her reduced role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", said that it was challenging to shoot Princess Leia Organas scenes with pre-existing footage of the late star Carrie Fisher.
