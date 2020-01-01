Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Sing 'Proud Mary' at Erin Foster's Wedding - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
David Foster is going all out for his daughter’s wedding! The 70-year-old music producer and wife Katharine McPhee took over the stage at daughter Erin Foster‘s wedding on Tuesday night (December 31). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee During the wedding reception, Katharine and David performed a duet of “Proud Mary.” Katharine [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Parenting Quotes From Denzel Washington

Parenting Quotes From Denzel Washington 00:34

 1. “A child doesn’t know right from wrong, so moral instruction is important.” 2. “If the father is not in the home, the boy will find a father in the streets.” 3. “You have raised your children, and now you live through them. Their success is what’s important to me.” 4. “They live...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Jay Shares His Favorite Wedding Movies [Video]Ryan Jay Shares His Favorite Wedding Movies

When you add up all the elements of a wedding - the planning, the families merging, last minute pressures, the expectations - the whole thing can be fascinating to watch as an outsider. That's why we..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:23Published

Exclusive: Elle Fanning Gushes Over Her Stunning Wedding Dress in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil [Video]Exclusive: Elle Fanning Gushes Over Her Stunning Wedding Dress in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Whether you're a mere mortal or a dark Fey, you can't deny that everyone loves a wedding, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil features one of the most beautiful ceremonies of the big screen. In..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Julia Garner & Mark Foster Share First Photo From Their Wedding!

Julia Garner and Mark Foster have shared the first official photo from their wedding! The 25-year-old Ozark actress and the 35-year-old Foster the People...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.