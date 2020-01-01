Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Danielle Brooks is Engaged to Dennis Gelin!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Danielle Brooks closed out 2019 on a high note! The 30-year-old Orange is the New Black actress revealed on New Year’s Eve (December 1) that she is engaged to boyfriend Dennis Gelin. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danielle Brooks “I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Danielle Brooks gives birth to baby girl [Video]Danielle Brooks gives birth to baby girl

Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks gave birth to a baby girl on November 16.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.