Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Emily Blunt is On the Run in 'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released! The trailer for the upcoming horror movie sequel written and directed by John Krasinski starring Emily Blunt has been released. Here’s the official synopsis for the sequel to the hit film: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily, Millicent Simmonds, Noah [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer

'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer 02:25

 A Quiet Place Part II Trailer - Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer Unveils New Terrors | THR News [Video]'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer Unveils New Terrors | THR News

'A Quiet Place Part II' Trailer Unveils New Terrors | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:39Published

'A Quiet Place II' official trailer released with sights of Western New York [Video]'A Quiet Place II' official trailer released with sights of Western New York

Following the release of a teaser trailer in December, a second trailer for "A Quiet Place II" has been released.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: The New A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer Has Arrived + It’s Scary AF

Watch: The New A QUIET PLACE PART II Trailer Has Arrived + It’s Scary AFThe wait is nearly over – A Quiet Place Part II is coming. On New Year’s Day, Paramount Pictures has treated fans to a must-see new trailer. Watch and...
SOHH

A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt looks promising with new trailer released on New Year's Day

A Quiet Place was one of the biggest hits of 2018, so it was not a surprise when John Krasinski decided to make a sequel. It was a little disheartening, because...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •MashableUSATODAY.comgeek.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.