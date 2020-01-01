Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick on New Year's Day Only Hours After Engagement

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The 'Suddenly Susan' actress exchanges wedding vows with her fiance in an intimate ceremony in her home only hours after announcing their New Year's Eve engagement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
News video: Drinking responsibly over New Year's

Drinking responsibly over New Year's

 The California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period starts on New Year's Eve and goes through New Year's Day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year Means New Laws Going Into Effect In Pa. [Video]New Year Means New Laws Going Into Effect In Pa.

The start of the new year means several new laws are going into effect in Pennsylvania; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:48Published

Surprise! Kathy Griffin Announces New Year's Eve Engagement And Wedding [Video]Surprise! Kathy Griffin Announces New Year's Eve Engagement And Wedding

Kathy Griffin made a surprise announcement.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kathy Griffin & Randy Bick Announce New Year Engagement & Wedding!

Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick are officially tying the knot! The comedic couple revealed the big news on social media just hours before 2020 was...
Just Jared

New Year's Day shopping: Ikea, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Ulta and more open with shortened hours

Many of the nation's top shopping destinations from Apple to Bloomingdale's to Home Depot will be open for business New Year's Day Wednesday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Sevenoaks Chronicle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RickyAppleseed

RickyAppleseed ☮🍎 .@KathyGriffin and Randy Bick get married on New Year’s Day and Lily Tomlin Officiates! https://t.co/iJYQueW7Lo via @people 13 minutes ago

NewsFeedMix

News Feed Mix Kathy Griffin, 59, Marries Longtime BF Randy Bick, 41, In Surprise NYE Wedding — Watch Them Say ‘I Do’… https://t.co/6ZFdEAkLbI 13 minutes ago

carribablue

peter alexander Kathy Griffin, 59, Marries Longtime BF Randy Bick, 41, In Surprise NYE Wedding — Watch Them Say ‘I Do’… https://t.co/IUaHULSLNy 18 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Kathy Griffin, 59, Marries Longtime BF Randy Bick, 41, In Surprise NYE Wedding — Watch Them Say ‘I Do’… https://t.co/lqEETdF4ou 22 minutes ago

marsam22reed

Mary Reed RT @thrstyle: In a surprise New Year's wedding, @KathyGriffin marries longtime boyfriend Randy Bick, with Lily Tomlin officiating https://t… 23 minutes ago

Wil_Johnson1

† Crusader Comedian Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick; Lily Tomlin officiates https://t.co/VXngSH1gMZ via @BreitbartNews #ImSorry 27 minutes ago

BlueDressButler

Karen Butler Comedian Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick; Lily Tomlin officiates https://t.co/81lUqzoasm via @upi 28 minutes ago

MichaelPacholek

Uncle Mike - Wartime Consigliere RT @people: Surprise! Kathy Griffin Got Married to Longtime Boyfriend on New Year's — and Lily Tomlin Officiated https://t.co/hyRrFJEreL 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.