Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in New Year with a kiss

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while raising a toast.

The video of the mushy moment between the couple has gone viral. The intimate moment is from a Jonas Brothers concert in Florida last night.

With Nick, Kevin and Joe performing on the stage, Priyanka along with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
News video: Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

 Tuesday is New Year's Eve and there's some fun planned for the kids who can't stay up all night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sunny, mild New Year’s Day [Video]Sunny, mild New Year’s Day

Sunny, mild New Year’s Day

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:27Published

Naples celebrates new year with fireworks on the beach [Video]Naples celebrates new year with fireworks on the beach

In Southwest Florida, there's no better place to ring in the new year than on the beach.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka, Nick Jonas ring in New Year with a kiss

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while raising a toast.
Sify Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsUSATODAY.comJust Jared Jr

Heaven for singer-actor fans: Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira surprise Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' New Year 2020 concert

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap were vacationing in the Bahamas, which is when Nick Jonas performed for Jonas Brothers concert, also attended by his wife...
DNA


Tweets about this

MehgnaMathur

DINGY RT @RaminSetoodeh: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ring in #NewYears2020. https://t.co/I2BMuk1qNR 18 minutes ago

Sanjeev90585877

Sanjeevkumar RT @ZoomTV: As the clock struck 12, @priyankachopra and @nickjonas kissed after raising a toast. Watch here! https://t.co/DpQHxnnQiJ 22 minutes ago

m83783376

Namita Das RT @htshowbiz: .@priyankachopra , #NickJonas kiss and raise a toast to #NewYear2020 amid loud cheers. See viral video #PriyankaChopra https… 30 minutes ago

Priyank52720396

Priyanka Chopra Fan RT @pinkvilla: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas pose for a post concert photo with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira & kids - https://t.co/N5o4eU… 54 minutes ago

I_News_N

News MiM Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Head to the beach earlier than 2020 - 'lifestyles correctly' #News #Breaking_News… https://t.co/HhlvSiQekf 55 minutes ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas kiss and raise a toast to New Year 2020 amid loud cheers. See viral video https://t.co/Etj2eMcEEc 56 minutes ago

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment .@priyankachopra , #NickJonas kiss and raise a toast to #NewYear2020 amid loud cheers. See viral video… https://t.co/9E7gzPPvzb 56 minutes ago

Danty38545211

Danty Watch: Priyanka Chopra enjoys husband Nick Jonas’s concert with Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter in the Bahamas | Hind… https://t.co/cCF8AbdSNV 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.