Linda Thompson Gifts Brody Jenner with Ex Boyfriend Elvis Presley's Jewelry

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Brody Jenner got an extremely unique gift for Christmas from his mom Linda Thompson! The 69-year-old former actress gave the 36-year-old The Hills star jewelry that once belonged to her ex-boyfriend Elvis Presley. “@brodyjenner has a deep admiration for Elvis – not only as the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but as the ‘king of [...]
