Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman In Nashville Ceremony

E! Online Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Will the new Mr. and Mrs. Tikhman please stand up! On Tuesday evening, Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman celebrated New Year's Eve by becoming man and wife with a lavish ceremony in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in New Year's Eve Ceremony

The daughter of David Foster has tied the knot with her fiance in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends including actress Kate Hudson.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

jpelky41

Jackie Pelky Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman in lavish New Year's Eve ceremony in Nashville... and ... https://t.co/Q7NOfHzwkO via @MailOnline 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Canadian music legend #DavidFoster’s daughter #ErinFoster got married on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/lkQNqQxaxw 5 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in New Year's Eve Ceremony https://t.co/jl7XvXAMJU 6 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #DavidFoster’s daughter #ErinFoster got married on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/zUH6psMZQy 6 hours ago

NashvilleoGoing

Nashville oGoing What's going on? Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman In Nashville Ceremony - E! NEWS https://t.co/auII0dpQEb Get foun… https://t.co/OQX0RxR0Em 7 hours ago

LisaYoung82

Lisa Young RT @CarlyYoung7: Yay Graduate! Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman on NYE with Dad David Foster Walking Her Down the Aisle https://t.co/MJM… 9 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in New Year's Eve Ceremony https://t.co/Kww2wWoDYa https://t.co/IYi9vBzYeW 10 hours ago

spacebarshift

spacebarshift Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman on NYE with Dad David Foster Walking Her Down the Aisle https://t.co/3xNafFG779 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.