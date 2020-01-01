Jackie Pelky Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman in lavish New Year's Eve ceremony in Nashville... and ... https://t.co/Q7NOfHzwkO via @MailOnline 3 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Canadian music legend #DavidFoster’s daughter #ErinFoster got married on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/lkQNqQxaxw 5 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in New Year's Eve Ceremony https://t.co/jl7XvXAMJU 6 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #DavidFoster’s daughter #ErinFoster got married on New Year’s Eve https://t.co/zUH6psMZQy 6 hours ago Nashville oGoing What's going on? Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman In Nashville Ceremony - E! NEWS https://t.co/auII0dpQEb Get foun… https://t.co/OQX0RxR0Em 7 hours ago Lisa Young RT @CarlyYoung7: Yay Graduate! Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman on NYE with Dad David Foster Walking Her Down the Aisle https://t.co/MJM… 9 hours ago AceShowbiz Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman in New Year's Eve Ceremony https://t.co/Kww2wWoDYa https://t.co/IYi9vBzYeW 10 hours ago spacebarshift Erin Foster Marries Simon Tikhman on NYE with Dad David Foster Walking Her Down the Aisle https://t.co/3xNafFG779 11 hours ago