Mariah Carey's Twitter Hacked on New Year's Eve, Used to Troll Eminem

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker expresses her frustrations after finding out that her social media was compromised while she's on New Year holiday.
News video: Drinking responsibly over New Year's

Drinking responsibly over New Year's

 The California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period starts on New Year's Eve and goes through New Year's Day.

Detroit sees violent start to 2020 as police investigate several separate shootings [Video]Detroit sees violent start to 2020 as police investigate several separate shootings

Detroit Police are investigating several separate shooting incidents that occurred between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, one of them fatal.

The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of [Video]The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of

The first ever New Year's Eve Block Party Tuesday night was hosted by Bank of Utica and The City of Utica.

How to Stream Fox’s ‘New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey’

If you’re not in the mood for the standard New Year’s Eve fare of Ryan Seacrest on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” or Anderson Cooper on CNN,...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizIndiaTimes

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and...
Zee News

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @JinibaBD: Mariah Carey ‘s Twitter Hacked on New Year’s Eve #CyberSec #infosec #Security #ThreatIntel #cyberattacks #fraud #cybersecuri… 2 minutes ago

BellaDawn01527

Bella Dawn RT @thehill: Mariah Carey's Twitter hacked, shares lewd and racist tweets https://t.co/Xs1tUzBmok https://t.co/ts1Eef5bZx 2 minutes ago

tfnsylmz

Tufan S. RT @_dimensionless: LMAOOOOO the tweets are being deleted now but December 31st 2019 will go down as the day Mariah Carey's Twitter got hac… 3 minutes ago

Dinah_Davis

Dinah Davis Mariah Carey ‘s Twitter Hacked on New Year’s Eve #security #feedly https://t.co/SuACzTwyej https://t.co/X3S9NlS3jZ 3 minutes ago

daviduncanddh

David Duncan RT @RuneAlexandra: we're really ending this decade with mariah carey's twitter being hacked, huh? https://t.co/FXUlov6FOg 4 minutes ago

TasinTroy_

Loner RT @pussysaborpepsi: Even hacked Mariah Carey keeps stepping on Eminem 🤣 https://t.co/FxwC279WT7 5 minutes ago

thehill

The Hill Mariah Carey's Twitter hacked, shares lewd and racist tweets https://t.co/Xs1tUzBmok https://t.co/ts1Eef5bZx 8 minutes ago

Vicmoneyy

v i c m o n e y y 🤍 RT @girlhoodposts: Can whoever hacked Mariah Carey’s Twitter also hack her bank account and give me 10,000,000 dollars? 🙏 https://t.co/LtG2… 8 minutes ago

