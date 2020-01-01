Global  

Watch the Jonas Brothers Share Sweet Midnight Kisses With Their Wives in Miami on New Year's Eve

Billboard.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
The Jonas Brothers rang in 2020 with thousands of fans poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on Tuesday night (Dec. 31), but more importantly, with...
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Bayfront Park Packed With Partygoers Ready To Ring In The New Year

Bayfront Park Packed With Partygoers Ready To Ring In The New Year 02:23

 CBS4's Mike Cugno asked event-goers how many "dales" they expected out of Pitbull before the end of 2019.

