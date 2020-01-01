Global  

Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus & More Celebrate the New Year on Social Media

Billboard.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Happy New Year! Music stars like Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Metallica, Rosalía and may more are reflecting on the past year and expressing...
News video: Justin Bieber releases new single Yummy

Justin Bieber releases new single Yummy 00:35

 Justin Bieber has released 'Yummy', his first new solo single in five years and his frequent collaborator Jason 'Poo Bear' Boyd features as a co-writer and producer.

Michelle Obama Announces New Instagram TV Series [Video]Michelle Obama Announces New Instagram TV Series

Michelle Obama Announces New Instagram TV Series. The former first lady has partnered with media company ATTN: to showcase the highs and lows as four students experience their first year of college..

The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here [Video]The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here

The 2020 Bonnaroo Lineup Is Here. This year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place from June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. Here are the headliners and a few of the performers. Tame..

Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Share a New Year's Eve Kiss!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ring in 2020 with a sweet smooch! The “Baby” crooner and the Drop the Mic host posted some cute snaps from their night on...
Just Jared Jr

Miley Cyrus Is Kicking Off New Music Era With New Haircut

Miley Cyrus is showing off her new hairdo! The 27-year-old “Mother’s Daughter” singer revealed a mullet haircut on Instagram on Monday (January 6) to kick...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.comReutersCBC.ca

