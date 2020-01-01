Global  

Lindsay Lohan Says She's Moving Back to America

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
This new decade has a lot in store for Lindsay Lohan! While making an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the 33-year-old singer/actress revealed that she’s moving back to America. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan “I’m managing my sister, so I want to [...]
