Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Diddy Names The Hottest Rapper In The Game Right Now

SOHH Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Diddy Names The Hottest Rapper In The Game Right NowMusic mogul Diddy is out here with the co-signs. The Bad Boy Records CEO recently showed some major love and support for rap rookie DaBaby. This week, footage surfaced of Puff Daddy calling the North Carolina native the hottest rapper in the entertainment biz. Last night, DaBaby went online with a throwback clip of himself […]

The post Diddy Names The Hottest Rapper In The Game Right Now appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BopsMe

me Bops Diddy Names The Hottest Rapper In The Game Right Now https://t.co/cWNptWZi4B 1 day ago

hypeshred1

HYPESHRED. Diddy Names The Hottest Rapper In The Game Right Now https://t.co/ojnd0Ks0Vu 2 days ago

sohh

SOHH Diddy Names The Hottest Rapper In The Game Right Now #DaBaby #Diddy https://t.co/fAPVk4UW89 https://t.co/sd21JNLrzg 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.