Megan Thee Stallion Reps Texas W/ H-Town Legend Beyoncé: “Happy 2020”

SOHH Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Reps Texas W/ H-Town Legend Beyoncé: “Happy 2020”Texas native Megan Thee Stallion is ready to raise the bar for 2020. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared a couple epic shots of herself turning up alongside R&B queen Beyoncé. On New Year’s Day, Meg shared a slideshow of moments alongside Queen Bey. Recently, the H-Town rap star acknowledged late Houston hip-hop veteran Pimp C‘s […]

The post Megan Thee Stallion Reps Texas W/ H-Town Legend Beyoncé: “Happy 2020” appeared first on .
