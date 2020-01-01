Global  

'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Engaged to Michelle Williams, Expecting Child

Billboard.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Michelle Williams is starting the new year with some happy news.  The actress, 39, is not only engaged to Tony Award-winning director of...
News video: Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married

Michelle Williams And 'Hamilton' Director Thomas Kail Are Engaged To Be Married 00:33

 Michelle Williams is engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby. Williams who was formerly married to the late actor Heath Ledger is best known for her role in Dawson's Creek. Kail is a four-time Oscar nominee and a Tony Award-winning director of the smash Broadway...

Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly engaged and expecting her second child.

Michelle Williams still deals with performance jitters and insecurity about not being a fan "favorite" in her famed group.

Michelle Williams is engaged and expecting with director Thomas Kail

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 31 (ANI): American actor Michelle Williams is engaged to director Thomas Kail and the couple is expecting their first child, sources...
Singer Michelle Williams Is Getting Congratulations Messages for Actress Michelle Williams' Pregnancy & Engagement News!

There has been some confusion amid actress Michelle Williams‘ pregnancy and engagement news! If you don’t know, it was revealed a few hours ago that the...
