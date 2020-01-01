Global  

Brad Pitt Heads Home After Vacation in Puerta Vallarta

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt is wrapping up his vacation. The 56-year-old actor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was spotted boarding a private plane on Tuesday (December 31) in Puerto Vallerta, Mexico. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brad Pitt Brad looked cool in fedora paired with a tan jacket and jeans as he boarded [...]
