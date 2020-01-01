*The Rolling Stones* rocker remembers getting ridiculed and mocked by his bandmate for checking into rehab for the very first time in an attempt to fight his addictions.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Rolling Stones to release new album in 2020 The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood has teased that they are hoping to put it out their new album next year. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:04Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Hot Popic Ronnie Wood - "Keith Richards called me a weakling for going to rehab" “And Keith’s going, ‘Rehab’s for quitters!… https://t.co/NhRrPQMQnt 50 minutes ago AceShowbiz Ronnie Wood Called 'Weakling' by Keith Richards for Going to Rehab https://t.co/dP898KEUxH https://t.co/apn7dXvXSI 2 hours ago Calgary Sun Ronnie Wood says Keith Richards called him a 'weakling' for going to rehab https://t.co/auWmLnvkfH https://t.co/1Kcm97qaJY 6 hours ago Ottawa Sun Ronnie Wood says Keith Richards called him a ‘weakling’ for going to rehab https://t.co/t073SsxLeg https://t.co/AjWCvG724a 9 hours ago Sobek🐊 🎶🇿🇲🇧🇼🇬🇧 📷Rich Broke Ronnie Wood: 'Keith Richards called me a weakling for going to rehab' https://t.co/j3GxyQVgrH 11 hours ago instrumusi Ronnie Wood: 'Keith Richards called me a weakling for going to rehab' https://t.co/0ey8yIfnnH https://t.co/mxuwMCt4Or 14 hours ago Shuffle Radio Ronnie Wood: 'Keith Richards called me a weakling for going to rehab' https://t.co/AwFH576RmN https://t.co/QdpCf8NbJc 14 hours ago The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Ronnie Wood: 'Keith Richards called me a weakling for going to rehab' - https://t.co/NsYfOy624w 15 hours ago