eileen shapiro RT @enews: JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/JcK5Mn4uyN 29 seconds ago

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #Clapback JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/oNK8fTFcI2 1 minute ago

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #Clapback JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/oNK8fTFcI2 4 minutes ago

Viral Zed JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/kvIS369cgG https://t.co/0knkUMSjY4 6 minutes ago

Clicky Sound https://t.co/YOBS2rJahO JWoww ended 2019 with a social media mic drop. The Jersey Shore reality star, née Jenni Fa… https://t.co/x5R6ZkR0Bv 10 minutes ago

GWP DIGITAL JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/m7eUxdHl1k https://t.co/gD7t1EW966 10 minutes ago

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #jwowwnew_years_evetvreality_tvcelebritiesapple_newstop_stories JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet ht… 12 minutes ago