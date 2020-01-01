Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet

E! Online Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
JWoww ended 2019 with a social media mic drop. The Jersey Shore reality star, née Jenni Farley, rang in the new year with her two children, her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EileenShapiro3

eileen shapiro RT @enews: JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/JcK5Mn4uyN 29 seconds ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #Clapback JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/oNK8fTFcI2 1 minute ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #Clapback JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/oNK8fTFcI2 4 minutes ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/kvIS369cgG https://t.co/0knkUMSjY4 6 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/YOBS2rJahO JWoww ended 2019 with a social media mic drop. The Jersey Shore reality star, née Jenni Fa… https://t.co/x5R6ZkR0Bv 10 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/m7eUxdHl1k https://t.co/gD7t1EW966 10 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #jwowwnew_years_evetvreality_tvcelebritiesapple_newstop_stories JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet ht… 12 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut JWoww Says Goodbye to 2019 With Her Most Epic Clapback Yet https://t.co/5R7DCP7EgC https://t.co/lsaVpQRCa2 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.