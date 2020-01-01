Dracula review, BBC1: Passion project from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss adds fresh wit and energy to the vampire legend
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 () Claes Bang's Dracula is given a vaguely geezerish Estuary swagger, and never seems as if he's not enjoying himself, although he dials up the menace when it's needed. Like all the best hosts, he puts us ease, even as he commits ever more atrocious crimes
Dracula Season 1 Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis:From the makers of Sherlock, the Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales. Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this brand-new series inspired by Bram..