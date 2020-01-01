Global  

Dracula review, BBC1: Passion project from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss adds fresh wit and energy to the vampire legend

Independent Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Claes Bang's Dracula is given a vaguely geezerish Estuary swagger, and never seems as if he's not enjoying himself, although he dials up the menace when it's needed. Like all the best hosts, he puts us ease, even as he commits ever more atrocious crimes
