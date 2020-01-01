Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dead At 77

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has passed away. The ex-professional basketball executive died on New Year’s Day at the age of 77. According to the NBA, Stern’s life ended as a result of a recent brain hemorrhage. Stern had been hospitalized since mid-December due to the brain hemorrhage. David Stern’s run as NBA commissioner lasted […]



👓 View full article


