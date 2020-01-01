Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘How Big Are You?’: Andy Cohen Gets Personal With Shaq on CNN New Year’s Broadcast

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Bravo’s Andy Cohen was reluctant to go there, at first. But after some prodding from broadcast partner Anderson Cooper and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the reality TV impresario got up close and personal with his guest on Tuesday night’s CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast. Cooper set up the moment by asking Shaq about an interview […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year

London kicks off the roaring 20s with football anthems as UK marks new year 00:35

 Thousands of people lined the Thames as London kicked off the new decade to the roar of football anthems such as Three Lions with the festivities providing a prelude to the Euro 2020 football tournament. Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, had promised the display – which also featured music from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Car slams through a Port St. Lucie pizza restaurant on New Year’s Eve [Video]Car slams through a Port St. Lucie pizza restaurant on New Year’s Eve

The Big Apple Pizza store along St. Lucie Blvd. in Port St. Lucie had to shut down early on New Year’s Eve after a car slammed through the door and windows causing quite a bit of damage. It happened..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:26Published

Thousands Gather At Miami's Bayfront Park [Video]Thousands Gather At Miami's Bayfront Park

Tens of thousands of revelers packed downtown Miami's Bayfront Park on Tuesday night to ring-in 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsay Lohan Says She's Moving Back to America

This new decade has a lot in store for Lindsay Lohan! While making an appearance on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen,...
Just Jared

Post Malone Rings In 2020 in NYC With A Hug From BTS!

Post Malone gets in on a big group hug with BTS during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Tuesday night (December 31) in New...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.