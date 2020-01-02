Global  

Nick Gordon Dead - Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Dies at 30 from Drug Overdose

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Nick Gordon has passed away at the age of 30. The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown died from a drug overdose, People reports. His death comes three years after he was found liable in Whitney Houston‘s daughter Bobbi‘s wrongful death case. “We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Nick’s brother Jack Walker [...]
