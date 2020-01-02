Nick Gordon Dead - Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Dies at 30 from Drug Overdose
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () Nick Gordon has passed away at the age of 30. The ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown died from a drug overdose, People reports. His death comes three years after he was found liable in Whitney Houston‘s daughter Bobbi‘s wrongful death case. “We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Nick’s brother Jack Walker [...]
Bobbi Brown's MasterClass is the first in the company's new lifestyle category. At a time when stark contours and shiny red lips were in fashion, Brown revolutionized the beauty industry. Brown's class..
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •TMZ.com •E! Online
Tweets about this
JEFFREY KOINER RT @TMZ: Bobbi Kristina's BF Nick Gordon Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose https://t.co/kbLFeoEjAL 2 seconds ago