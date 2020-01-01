Global  

Captain America's Mollie Fitzgerald Charged With Killing Her Mom

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with killing her mother. The actress was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her mother – 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald – to death inside a Kansas City home, multiple outlets report. The Associated Press reports that Patricia was found dead on December 20, 2019, inside her Olathe home. Mollie [...]
