Twice's Momo & Super Junior's Kim Heechul Are Dating, According to Their Agencies

Just Jared Thursday, 2 January 2020
The agencies of Momo, of TWICE, and Kim Heechul, of Super Junior, confirm reports that the two are an item. The K-pop stars have been the subject of dating rumors, though their agencies denied reports that they were dating back in August of 2019. JYP Entertainment released an official statement on Wednesday (January 1) reading, [...]
