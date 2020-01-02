Global  

Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Dies After Drug Overdose, His Family Is 'Devastated'

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
His brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirms the devastating news in a statement, saying, 'I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life.'
Bobbi Kristina's BF Nick Gordon Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon -- the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible for her death -- has died in Florida ... TMZ has learned. Nick's brother,...
Nick Gordon, ex-partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dead at 30

Gordon's death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in...
MainstreetPop

Mainstreet Popcorn.... RT @TwitterMoments: Nick Gordon, boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, will pay a huge fine to her family for her wrongful death. ht… 11 seconds ago

jody_laing

Jody Laing RT @TMZ: Bobbi Kristina's BF Nick Gordon Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose https://t.co/kbLFeoEjAL 12 seconds ago

cheechmypeach

Alicia Gonzales RT @AP: Nick Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at age 30, his lawyer says. Brown was the daughter of singer Whi… 14 seconds ago

FellowWayne

Fellow Wayne 🇺🇸 RT @FirstThemNEWS: Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dies at 30 from Drug Overdose. This comes three years after he was found… 17 seconds ago

SkyeLittlejohn

Skye Littlejohn RT @APEntertainment: The ex of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown has died. Nick Gordon had been found liable for Brown's death, which occurred… 37 seconds ago

Adelat86

Daddy Eyimofe! RT @people: Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dies at 30 from Heroin Overdose https://t.co/2EsEWBwrtL 39 seconds ago

DawnJam16218572

Dawn James RT @TwitterMoments: Nick Gordon the ex-partner of Bobbi Kristina Brown has died, his attorney confirmed in a statement. https://t.co/CvMX2A… 41 seconds ago

ladybridge

Lady Bridge RT @atima_omara: WOW, first Whitney, then her daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown and now her Bobbi’s ex boyfriend Nick Gordon dies from overdos… 52 seconds ago

