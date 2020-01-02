Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'OITNB' Star Danielle Brooks Gets Engaged After Welcoming Baby Girl

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The engagement isn't the only happy things that Danielle has in 2019 as back in November, the 'Orange Is the New Black' star announced that she had given birth to a baby girl.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Danielle Brooks announces engagement

Danielle Brooks announces engagement 00:53

 Danielle Brooks announces engagement The actress - who stars as Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson on the Netflix series 'Orange Is the New Black' - has announced via Instagram that she's set to tie the knot with her partner. Danielle - who gave birth to a baby girl in November - wrote on the photo-sharing...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Danielle Brooks engaged [Video]Danielle Brooks engaged

Danielle Brooks is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Dennis Gelin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Danielle Armstrong has started a pregnancy YouTube channel! [Video]Danielle Armstrong has started a pregnancy YouTube channel!

Danielle Armstrong has started a pregnancy YouTube channel! The reality star announced earlier this month that she is expecting her first child: and she recently revealed that it's going to be a girl!..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Orange Is the New Black' star Danielle Brooks announces engagement to her 'best friend'

Danielle Brooks is engaged! The "Orange Is the New Black" star took to Instagram Wednesday to share the happy news about herself and fiancé Dennis.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.