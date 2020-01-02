Global  

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Partner, Dies at 30

Billboard.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’...
Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-fiancé, dead from apparent overdose, report says

The ex-fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown reportedly died of a suspected overdose on New Year’s Day in Florida.
FOXNews.com

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon’s attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client’s...
Seattle Times


