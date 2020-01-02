Lexii Alijai Dead - Rapper Dies at Age 21 Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Lexii Alijai has sadly passed away at the young age of 21. The rapper – whose real name is Alexis Alijai Lynch – died on Wednesday (January 1), according to her family members on Facebook. Lexii’s cousin wrote, “You’re a real legend. If you know or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise [...] 👓 View full article

