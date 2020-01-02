Global  

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spotted Locking Lips at New Year's Eve Party

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
According to a source, the supermodel and the basketball star arrived at rooftop restaurant Attico in Philadelphia around 11:30 P.M. and stayed for the clock to hit midnight.
News video: Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with Ben Simmons 00:33

 American model Kendall Jenner spent New Year's Eve with ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons in Philadelphia.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Reunite for Private New Year's Eve Party

Well look what we have here! For those keeping up with the Kardashians this New Year's Eve, we may have found out where Kendall Jenner was ringing in 2020. In...
E! Online

Supermodel Kendall Jenner rekindling romance with NBA star Ben Simmons?

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, who took a break from her relationship with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, seems to have rekindled romance after the two spent...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyContactMusic

cosmo_ph

Cosmopolitan PH Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Spotted Ringing In The New Year Together https://t.co/B1MWZiI7Yh 1 hour ago

pfs_news

PFS News Kendall Jenner, ex Ben Simmons spotted spending New Year’s Eve together - PasteFS https://t.co/K0fh1WHd6i 23 hours ago

NickConti96

Nick Conti 🚨Breaking🚨 Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner were spotted having a romantic dinner in the Rittenhouse area. It appears… https://t.co/8tHJj1GVSW 1 day ago

hopkins_lori

Lori loves music YUCK! From Discover on Google https://t.co/5bUoLkudYJ 1 day ago

TheHeatedEagle

Hot Wings RT @SportsGossipCom: Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Shared a Kiss to Welcome the New Year 👀 #NBA #NBATwitter #PhilaUnite https://t.co/9USsG… 1 day ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Ben Simmons Confirms He’s Back With Kendall Jenner on Social Media Before the Two Are Spotted Ringing in the New Ye… https://t.co/5ba2oDra2g 2 days ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Kendall Jenner and Ex Ben Simmons Spotted Together on New Year's Eve https://t.co/eSx9DrP6Xd 2 days ago

people

People Kendall Jenner and Ex Ben Simmons Spotted Together on New Year's Eve https://t.co/eSx9DrP6Xd 2 days ago

