John Boyega Unapologetic After 'Star Wars' Fans Brand Him Misogynist Over 'Laying Pipe' Joke

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' actor claps back at a Twitter user who accuses him of being 'disrespectful' for making a sex joke about Daisy Ridley's character Rey.
