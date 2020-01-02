Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rami Malek Draws Inspiration From Freddie Mercury to Play 'No Time to Die' Villain

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Speaking about his role in the upcoming James Bond movie, the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star explains why he tried not to make a carbon copy of someone, but to come out with something original.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rami Malek Inspired by Freddie Mercury for 'Bond' Role [Video]Rami Malek Inspired by Freddie Mercury for 'Bond' Role

Rami Malek Inspired by Freddie Mercury for 'Bond' Role. Malek will play Safin, the main antagonist in the upcoming James Bond flick, 'No Time to Die.'. He admits that the Queen frontman has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published

Rami Malek inspired by Freddie Mercury for Bond role [Video]Rami Malek inspired by Freddie Mercury for Bond role

Rami Malek admits his performance as a Bond villain in 'No Time to Die' was inspired by Freddie Mercury, whom he portrayed in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No Time to Die: Rami Malek says Freddie Mercury inspired Bond villain role

Actor won Oscar for playing Queen frontman in 2019
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Rami Malek Draws Inspiration From Freddie Mercury to Play 'No Time to Die' Villain https://t.co/o9UmF4G7az https://t.co/2u2QiaT8Lg 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.